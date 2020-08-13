UrduPoint.com
Egyptian President Welcomes Joint Statement Of UAE, US And Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE, US and Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) CAIRO, 13th August, 2020 (WAM) - President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi today welcomed the joint statement issued by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel.

President el-Sisi wrote on his twitter account, "I followed with great interest the joint statement of the brotherly United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the State of Israel on the agreement to halt Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories and on taking steps to achieve peace in the middle East.

"

The Egyptian President also praised the efforts made by all parties for the agreement to bring about regional prosperity and stability.

