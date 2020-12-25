UrduPoint.com
Egyptian, Russian FMs Discuss Regional Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2020) Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed in a phone call on Friday ways to enhance bilateral relations, and reviewed a number of regional issues of interest.

According to an official statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, both ministers stressed the importance of continuing to promote coordination and boost bilateral relations, particularly at the economic level.

