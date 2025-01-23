- Home
Egyptian, Russian Presidents Discuss Establishment Of Russian Industrial Zone In Suez Canal Area
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on 21st January, as reported by the press service of the Egyptian leader, according to tv BRICS.
The parties considered international and regional issues of mutual interest. In addition, the heads of state discussed the expansion of ties between Moscow and Cairo in the field of economy, trade, agriculture, and in the humanitarian sphere.
Putin and Al-Sisi paid special attention to the implementation of major joint projects, including the construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant El Dabaa with Russian participation and the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area.
The presidents also expressed interest in further strengthening Russian-Egyptian relations.
The countries signed an agreement on the creation of a special zone with a facilitated tax regime for Russian resident enterprises in the east of the Egyptian city of Port Said in 2018. The implementation of this project, aimed at developing cooperation in the field of industry, is designed for 13 years.
