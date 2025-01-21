Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE Delegation Discuss Boosting Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation Dr. Sameh Elhefny held talks with a UAE delegation led by Mohammed Abdullah Al-Salami, Chairman of the Fujairah Department of Civil Aviation and Deputy Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, and Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, to strengthen cooperation in civil aviation.
At the meeting, which was held in Cairo, the parties discussed air navigation, airport infrastructure development, and key aviation projects in Dubai and Fujairah, reflecting the strong partnership between Egypt and the UAE.
According to a statement from Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday, the meeting aimed to deepen strategic ties and advance mutual interests in the sector.
The talks also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in training and expertise-sharing, particularly through Dubai’s air navigation training centre, and proposed specialised programmes using advanced global technologies.
Al-Salami praised Egypt’s progress in modernising its civil aviation sector and expressed the UAE’s commitment to fostering stronger partnerships in light of Egypt’s recent development efforts. He emphasised the importance of ongoing cooperation as a testament to the enduring ties between the two nations.
Dr. Elhefny reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, promoting innovation, and integrating sustainability into aviation, in line with the ministry’s broader development strategy.
