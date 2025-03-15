Open Menu

Egypt's Finance Ministry Auctions T-bills Worth EGP 95bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Egypt's Finance Ministry auctions T-bills worth EGP 95bn

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) The Egyptian Ministry of Finance on Saturday auctioned treasury bills at a total value of EGP 95 billion.

In an online statement, carried by MENA, the ministry said it sold the 182-day T-bills, with an average yield of 27.18%.

The ministry also sold the 364-day T-bills, with an average yield of 25.13%.

