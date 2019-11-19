UrduPoint.com
Egypt’s Grand Mufti Offers Condolences On Death Of Sultan Bin Zayed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Egypt’s Grand Mufti offers condolences on death of Sultan bin Zayed

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Dr. Shawki Allam, Egypt’s Grand Mufti, has expressed his great sorrow on the death of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, who passed away Monday.

The Grand Mufti also sent his deepest condolences and sympathies to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family, and to the people of the UAE on the loss, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace, and grant his family patience and solace.

