- Home
- Middle East
- Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to develop advanced BMT programme, elevate o ..
Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings Collaborate To Develop Advanced BMT Programme, Elevate Oncology Care
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Burjeel Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Arab Health 2025. The agreement paves the way for a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to advanced oncology care across Africa, particularly in developing a comprehensive Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) programme.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Maha Ibrahim, Head of the Secretariat of Specialised Medical Centres at the Egyptian Ministry of Health; and John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population of Egypt; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings; and Safeer Ahamed, Group Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings.
The collaboration will develop a dedicated strategy to address and reduce the backlog of BMT patients in Egypt, ensuring timely access to life-saving procedures.
Under this initiative, Burjeel Holdings will establish a world-class transplant unit in Egypt. The programme will integrate proven protocols, advanced treatment methodologies, and multidisciplinary clinical approaches to enhance patient care and improve transplant success rates.
Comprehensive training for adult and pediatric BMT programmes will be provided, empowering physicians, nurses, lab technicians, and support services in Egypt.
The training will include hands-on experience in cutting-edge transplant techniques, post-transplant care, and multidisciplinary patient management, ensuring that local medical professionals are equipped with the latest advancements in BMT care.
Furthermore, the MoU paves the way for a research partnership between the Health Ministry and BMC, focusing on pioneering cancer treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy.
Recent Stories
Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall increase: NCM
Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to develop advanced BMT ..
EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memories’ project for Alzheimer’ ..
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall increase: NCM1 minute ago
-
Egypt’s Health Ministry, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to develop advanced BMT programme, elevate o ..1 minute ago
-
EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memories’ project for Alzheimer’s care at Arab Healt ..2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation17 minutes ago
-
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 202532 minutes ago
-
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP World46 minutes ago
-
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties47 minutes ago
-
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award47 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation1 hour ago
-
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open1 hour ago
-
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busiest international ai ..2 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter crashes2 hours ago