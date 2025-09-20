Egypt’s Qantara West Zone Projects To Generate Up To $4 Bn In Exports, Says PM
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Saturday that industrial projects at the Qantara West Zone are expected to generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in annual export revenues once they become fully operational.
Speaking at a press conference following the inauguration of several projects in the area—part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone)—Madbouly highlighted that the government has invested around EGP 15 billion ($485 million) in infrastructure and equipment to attract investors.
“Without state investment in infrastructure and facilities, no private investments would be possible,” he said, noting that 40 projects worth a combined $1 billion have already been established during the zone’s first phase.
