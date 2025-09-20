Open Menu

Egypt’s Qantara West Zone Projects To Generate Up To $4 Bn In Exports, Says PM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Egypt’s Qantara West Zone projects to generate up to $4 bn in exports, says PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 20th September, 2025 (WAM) – Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Saturday that industrial projects at the Qantara West Zone are expected to generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in annual export revenues once they become fully operational.

Speaking at a press conference following the inauguration of several projects in the area—part of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone)—Madbouly highlighted that the government has invested around EGP 15 billion ($485 million) in infrastructure and equipment to attract investors.

“Without state investment in infrastructure and facilities, no private investments would be possible,” he said, noting that 40 projects worth a combined $1 billion have already been established during the zone’s first phase.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Suez Cairo Egyptian Pound September Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

3 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

5 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

5 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

5 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

5 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

8 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

8 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

8 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East