EHCD calls for celebrating Emirati Day for Education

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025)

ABU DHABI, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – In celebration of Emirati Day for Education on February 28, the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council (EHCD) extends an open invitation to institutions, families, and all members of society, including students, teachers, parents, and graduates, along with educational and community institutions, schools, universities, government and private entities in the education sector and beyond, to actively participate in the festivities.

This initiative aims to collectively highlight the fundamental values and principles of education as a powerful catalyst for development, progress, and success at the individual, community, and national levels.

The Council calls on community institutions and individuals of all ages to join the celebrations during the final week of February under the theme “Education By Everyone, For Everyone.” This initiative encourages sharing stories and participation in a variety of educational and cultural activities designed to underline the critical role of education in shaping the future.

Aligned with the spirit of "The Year of the Community" and its theme “Hand in Hand,” this celebration embodies the values of unity and collaboration, bringing together all members of society to achieve shared goals of progress, development, and sustainable growth.

Marking this special occasion, the Council will organise a workshop centred on the strategic narrative of the sector.

In collaboration with educational and community entities, they will host a diverse range of engaging events, including lectures, panel discussions, educational exhibitions, and cultural and knowledge-based competitions across schools and educational institutions.

These activities aim to reinforce the profound impact of education in broadening perspectives, enhancing skills, and building character. Additionally, the celebration will honour teachers who have made exceptional contributions to the field of education, as well as recognize distinguished students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements.

The Council encourages families and community members to share their inspiring educational stories and experiences with their parents, children, and peers.

These stories may showcase teachers who left a lasting impact, challenges that were faced and overcome, transformative learning moments, or reflections on the history of education in the UAE, its values and national identity.

By fostering meaningful dialogues and sharing these narratives across various platforms, the initiative aims to cultivate a culture of lifelong learning and inspire future generations to pursue their educational journeys with passion and determination.

Recognizing that education is a lifelong journey that permeates every aspect of life, the Council calls on community members to embrace this day as an opportunity to cultivate a mindset of intellectual curiosity, mutual inspiration, and creative innovation.

By adopting a philosophy centred on three core principles—Inquire, Inspire, imagine—individuals are encouraged to integrate these values into their daily lives, whether within families, schools, universities, workplaces, or the wider community.

This approach seeks to nurture a culture of inquiry and discovery, drawing on experiences to inspire others, spark creativity, and collaborating in shaping a shared vision for the future of community.

The Council underscores the importance of collaboration between educational institutions and both public and private sector entities to promote a culture of lifelong learning.

It advocates for supporting initiatives that strengthen the educational system, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to keep pace with the evolving demands of the modern era and empowering them to make meaningful contributions to economic and societal development.

The EHCD is dedicated to establishing education and educators as a national priority and empowering future generations by creating a dynamic learning environment that encourages creativity and innovation.

The Council seeks to build robust strategic partnerships across various sectors to support the educational journey, ensure its sustainability, and align learning outcomes with the changing needs of the labor market. This comprehensive approach not only drives societal progress but also positions the UAE as a global leader in knowledge, development, and innovation.

