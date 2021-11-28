UrduPoint.com

EHES Highlights Scientific, Economic Innovations In Regional Health Ecosystem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 03:15 PM

EHES highlights scientific, economic innovations in regional health ecosystem

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) The Emirates Health Economics Society (EHES) has scheduled its first health industry conference since its founding in July 2020.

Under the theme "Financing the Future of Sustainable Innovation", the conference will be held from 28th - 30th November 2021, at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, and will focus on the intersection between scientific innovation and economics, and the implications of both on the healthcare system in the United Arab Emirates.

Workshops and plenary sessions will feature expert speakers, including economists, health scientists, insurance professionals and healthcare providers, and a keynote lecture will be given by Dr Awad Mataria, Director of Universal Health Coverage/Health Systems at the World Health Organisation.

Sessions over the three-day conference will include presentations and panel discussions on a range of topics, including the role of economics in healthcare policy development, the evolution of insurance, and innovation in sustainability in payer models.

Founded in July 2020, under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association, EHES has a mission to drive innovation, research, and inter-disciplinary collaboration through the promotion of education and science. In addition, the conference serves as a forum for sharing the most advanced thinking and up-to-date information about health economics in the UAE, for the benefit of all industry stakeholders and regulators.

"Financing the Future of Sustainable Innovation" is hosted in partnership with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers in the Gulf (PHRMAG), the industry group that represents the region’s leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies.

During the conference, the Pharmaceutical Research Health Care Financing and Insurance Working Group hosts two workshops to address current and anticipated challenges, and to explore potential initiatives with healthcare stakeholders and partners, to further boost a patient-centred, equitable, and sustainable health care system that creates value for patients and society.

Jamie Phares, Managing Director of Janssen GCC, the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson and Executive Committee Member of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers, and sponsor of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Health Care Financing and Insurance Working Group, said, "Emirates Health Economics Society is a strategic partner of PHRMAG. We have developed a great collaboration to identify unmet needs, to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare system in the UAE. Today’s collaboration with EHES furthers our efforts to forge a roadmap towards financing innovation in healthcare, supporting the UAE ecosystem and national agenda, for a healthier and happier community."

Related Topics

World Education UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates July November 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 minute ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

1 minute ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

46 minutes ago
 Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 ..

Australia announces two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

46 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

1 hour ago
 UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.