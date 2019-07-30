UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EHRA Supports National Efforts To Combat Human Trafficking

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

EHRA supports national efforts to combat human trafficking

The Emirates Human Rights Association, EHRA, expressed its support for the UAE’s national efforts, through the work of relevant government and civil society organisations, to counter human trafficking, not only inside the country, but also in other countries, as well as its joint efforts with the United Nations, UN, to combat the crime

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) The Emirates Human Rights Association, EHRA, expressed its support for the UAE’s national efforts, through the work of relevant government and civil society organisations, to counter human trafficking, not only inside the country, but also in other countries, as well as its joint efforts with the United Nations, UN, to combat the crime.

A press release issued by EHRA marking the annual World Day against Trafficking in Persons on 30th July stated that the UAE has strengthened its efforts to combat human trafficking, by forming the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking Crimes, which aims to combat all forms of abuse connected to human trafficking such as sexual exploitation, selling persons, offering persons for selling or buying, and engaging victims in forced labour and begging.

In 2012, the government launched its Five Ps strategy – Prevention, Prosecution, Punishment, Protection and Promotion (of international cooperation).

The release also highlighted the creation of a national programmes to combat human trafficking and train the personnel of law enforcement authorities, as well as the launch of community programmes to raise awareness of this crime and its risks, affirming the UAE’s commitment to combatting human trafficking.

Related Topics

World United Nations Civil Society UAE July All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at c ..

8 minutes ago

"Paigham-e-Pakistan" depicts Islam's narrative on ..

28 minutes ago

Govt developing uniform certification regime: Shaf ..

29 minutes ago

Zero tolerance policy to be adopted for eradicatio ..

29 minutes ago

'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns security communit ..

11 minutes ago

Libya foes step up air war as ground battle stalls ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.