EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for public school students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2023) Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery, Dubai, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster the delivery of health services within government schools.

These efforts align with sustainable development goals in public health and encompass strategic cooperation in several key areas, such as developing the medical environment in schools, enhancing student awareness through educational programmes, improving counselling and therapeutic services, and expanding community partnerships.

The MoU signing occurred in the presence of Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Chairman of the board of Directors of Emirates Health Services; Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Medical Services at Emirates Health Services, and Bruno Dsouza, Regional Chief Operating Officer for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Burjeel Holdings signed the MoU.

Dr. Al Olama emphasised that the MoU’s objective is to strengthen cooperation and coordination between the EHS and Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in healthcare and continuous development. He further explained that the EHS is committed to achieving shared goals through exchanging knowledge and experiences, improving medical services, boosting their quality, activating partnerships between the public and private sectors, and enhancing integration among various healthcare institutions. Dr. Al Olama expressed the EHS’ keenness in expanding cooperation through joint projects and programmes that benefit the healthcare sector, thus contributing to enhancing healthcare tools and the quality of services provided to patients.

Dr. Al-Serkal elaborated that EHS, through this strategic partnership, is advancing its vision for the future of healthcare services. He pointed out that the MoU with Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery enhances healthcare services, aligning with the strategic objectives of providing the best medical practices and standards while ensuring the sustainability of comprehensive healthcare development for the community. This is under the national vision “We are the Emirates 2031” and the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Dr. Al-Serkal stressed that the MoU represents a significant step towards improving and expanding the scope of healthcare services for the community at large, with a particular focus on school students. The cooperation and coordination between the two entities create an opportunity for knowledge and expertise sharing, continuous improvement of health operations and advanced technology, and the fulfilment of EHS’ strategic objectives aimed at enhancing the quality of health in government schools and promoting health awareness among male and female students.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil highlighted that the MoU is a testament to the expertise of the Group, saying, “We are proud and honoured by this valuable partnership with EHS. This collaboration is a great opportunity for knowledge exchange between our two entities. We are focused on delivering the highest level of healthcare to beneficiaries and bringing about positive change in the lives of the people we serve.”