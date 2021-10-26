UrduPoint.com

EHS Launches Advisory Council For Representatives Of Patients And Their Families

26th October 2021

EHS launches advisory council for representatives of patients and their families

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched an advisory council for the representatives of patients and their families to enhance the quality of health services.

The council will develop channels of communication with various segments of the society, make proposals to improve patient experience and suggest policies, methodologies, and practices that support the development of EHS’s health facilities.

This came during the opening session of the advisory council, chaired by Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, in the presence of members of the council and others.

"The launch of the advisory council falls within the EHS's strategy to consolidate patient-centred health care concept as vital to the success of our efforts and programmes," said Al Serkal.

Dr. Mona Al-Kuwari, Head of the Advisory Council for patients and their families, added, "The council is an important part of the hospitalisation process, where members provide their insights about ways to enhance the quality of health care, as well as their feedback on practices and policies that patients and their families find appropriate."

The membership of the advisory council consists of two-thirds of the members from representatives of patients and families and community, while one-third of the members are from the EHS.

The nomination of members is done by the Head of the Council and approved by the EHS's Executive Committee.

The tenure of the president and appointed members is two years, while the terms of reference will be reviewed only every two years. Council meetings are held at least once quarterly.

