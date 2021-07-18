EHS launches Risk Management and Patient Safety smart system in 90 health facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has recently launched a new smart system for risk management and patient safety covering 17 hospitals and 73 Primary health care centres across the country.

The newly launched system aims to improve quality programmes through the provision of a complete vision in one platform. The largest of its kind, the project also supports the submission of occasional accidents reports and patient safety outcomes.

Apart from the expected positive impact on patient safety culture, the new platform adds value to the existing treatment protocols and work outputs in health facilities, as well as to the efficacy of communication between health organisations and EHS in relation to occasional accidents and the automation of its reporting mechanism, especially in the event of major accidents.

The project, which is being implemented in cooperation with Radar Healthcare, is a qualitative addition to healthcare services, thanks to the easy-to-use electronic system which enables the health team to deal with it within a safe cloud environment along with stringent measures for information management.

It is expected that the new platform will play a role in finding out improvement opportunities in the risk management and performance improvement system to help develop in-depth improvement plans for risk management and patient safety.

The programme also brings together organisational and operational processes in one platform, including accident management, auditing, self-assessment, action plans, improvement, risk management, staff training, medical file management, and the implementation of quality standards.

Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of EHS, said, "EHS always strives to cope with and to make the most of the modern technology developments and digital health systems in order to improve patient safety.

"We are expecting that accident and risk management system reports, in cooperation with Radar Healthcare and MEMIT expertise, will contribute to providing advanced solutions and supporting our plans to achieve the safest care for patients at EHS’s facilities."

"This comes as part of the EHS’s strategy to build quality and safety, therapeutic, health and pharmaceutical systems and to provide innovative health services according to national indicators and global performance standards," he concluded.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of EHS’s Hospitals Administration, highlighted the importance of launching a smart system for risk management and patient safety, noting that it provides a wide array of digital healthcare solutions through the occasional accident model. This would help enhance and develop the quality management at EHS’s hospitals as an integrated system in the healthcare system which is consistent with the unified national standards for hospitals, including diagnostics, support services, safety, drug and pharmacy management, patient’s and families’ rights, administrative standards, and leadership and hospitals management standards.

In the same context, Dr. Zakaria Al-Attal, Director of Clinical Quality and Health Accreditation Department, EHS, highlighted the importance of the risk and incident system in enhancing patient safety, stressing that the transition to a digital system saves effort and time and contributes to improving and raising the quality of health care provided to patients in all health facilities of EHS.