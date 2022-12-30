EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthcare delivery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced the launch of a Metaverse-based Virtual Telemedicine Solution using 3D virtual reality technology.

The launch is part of transformative projects which leverage advanced technology and promote smart services such as remote health solutions and telemedicine.

Through the project, EHS aims to deliver virtual medical consultation services supported by advanced technologies. This first-of-its-kind technology enables members of society to access e-services via smart devices, thus scaling up service to reach broader segments of individuals and enhance the customer experience. Through the new virtual channel, patients can effortlessly access psychiatric consultation services, family health promotion clinics, and customer happiness centres.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, EHS Director-General, said it is the first global healthcare provider to apply Metaverse technology to provide advanced services and promote sustainable health development goals by adopting best practices that leverage AI, IoT and Blockchain technologies.

“This aims to strengthen governance, clinical review services, and research, promote global ethical standards and best practices, and enhance the sector’s competitiveness to world-class levels. The above aligns with our strategy of future-proofing our services against emerging challenges.

”

He added, “Our transformative projects aimed at promoting innovation, investing in national healthcare capacities, and continuing to keep abreast of the rapid global developments and changes in the sector by using the latest global medical devices and AI-based treatments and service automation.”

The new initiative aims to promote telemedicine practices in virtual clinics and provide consultation services and medications through robotic pharmacies. It also focuses on increasing customer satisfaction and boosting patients’ confidence by delivering excellent outpatient services and updating service channels.

The project will provide psychiatric consultation services for different age groups in addition to accessing the Customer Happiness Centre and family-centred health promotion services. The project complements the goal of EHS to be at the forefront in applying Metaverse technology and equipment-free services.

Metaverse provides a 3D interactive space that allows customers to engage with healthcare professionals through a secure link using their devices equipped with a camera, microphone, and speakers. This way, patients need not purchase equipment such as headphones or controllers. Doctors can assess conditions, discuss treatment plans, and provide treatment and other clinical services.