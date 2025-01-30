Open Menu

EHS, MBRCGI Announce AI-driven 'Synthetic Memories' Project For Alzheimer's Care At Arab Health

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

EHS, MBRCGI announce AI-driven ‘Synthetic Memories’ project for Alzheimer’s care at Arab Health

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Emirates Health Services (EHS) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) announced a strategic partnership to develop and launch the ‘Synthetic Memories’ project, a transformative AI-driven initiative aimed at improving the quality of life for Alzheimer’s and memory-impaired patients.

Announced during Arab Health 2025, the pioneering project highlights the UAE’s leadership in ethical, human-centric AI innovation to tackle global healthcare challenges.

The ‘Synthetic Memories’ project employs advanced generative AI to reconstruct fragmented memories through realistic visual and auditory recreations of past experiences.

By integrating AI with neuropsychological research, the technology seeks to slow cognitive decline, improve emotional well-being, and help patients reconnect with meaningful moments. Clinical trials, conducted in partnership with researchers at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, will evaluate the technology’s effectiveness within the UAE’s diverse cultural context, with a strong focus on patient safety, data privacy, and ethical AI practices.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, emphasised that the UAE leadership is committed to advancing the responsible deployment of AI, especially in sectors critical to societal well-being.

She underscored that initiatives like the ‘Synthetic Memories’ align with the country’s long-term strategy of integrating AI innovations across healthcare, education, and economic development.

She added that through collaborative partnerships, MBRCGI plays a crucial role in positioning the UAE as a global leader in applying AI to address challenges such as neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of EHS, highlighted the project’s potential in redefining elderly care through human-centred technological solutions. He explained that the initiative goes beyond conventional healthcare advancements by focusing on restoring emotional and psychological well-being for memory-impaired patients. By enabling individuals to reconnect with lost memories interactively, the technology significantly enhances their daily quality of life, combining cutting-edge innovation with compassionate, patient-focused care.

As the exclusive healthcare partner at Arab Health 2025, EHS is showcasing 19 innovative projects, with ‘Synthetic Memories’ positioned as a flagship initiative.

The partnership reflects the shared vision of EHS and MBRCGI to drive scalable, future-ready healthcare solutions. By bridging government innovation with medical expertise, the UAE continues to lead in sustainable development and AI-driven public health strategies.

More Stories From Middle East