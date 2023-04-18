UrduPoint.com

EHS, MBZUAI Collaborate To Advance Efforts In Scientific Research And Innovation Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 04:15 PM

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation fields

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) Emirates Health Services (EHS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), with the aim of strengthening areas of cooperation and knowledge sharing in line the common goals and strategies of developing human capital and promoting skills and advancing efforts in the fields of scientific research and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of EHS; and Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI, in the presence of a number of representatives if both parties.

The agreement aims to develop a common framework to strengthen collaboration opportunities and share expertise and resources to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals across administrative and technical disciplines, as well as accelerate research related to the environment, health and safety.

The MoU also includes the provision of research opportunities and sponsoring EHS employees to obtain master's degrees and doctorates in relevant disciplines at MBZUAI, as well as providing specialised training programmes in the field of artificial intelligence in health care, to develop the specialised competencies in data science and AI.

Dr. Al-Serkal explained that enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of human resources is part of EHS’ endeavour to develop scientific knowledge related to data analytics and AI sciences.

He said the agreement also aims at developing necessary tools and enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of medical professionals.

Al-Serkal added that led by its impressive track record, EHS has always sought to strengthen strategic partnerships that lead to the development of human skills and strengthening efficiency.

As part of this, EHS focuses on signing agreements and MoUs to enhance the work environment, achieve sustainable health development goals, and follow global best practices while making a substantial contribution to the development of the healthcare sector.

Al Hajji announced that the newly established MoU will facilitate the sharing of MBZUAI's research insights and expertise with EHS, which will enhance the latter's digital skills and deepen their understanding of health, environment, and safety-related matters.

He also mentioned that the collaboration between EHS and MBZUAI aims to develop innovative AI-based approaches that can transform healthcare in areas such as administration, training, and health and safety. By analyzing data from EHS, the two organisations can drive improvements and efficiencies that contribute to the UAE's sustainability goals and the well-being of its population.

