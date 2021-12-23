EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) organised the Seventh Regional Conference on Best Practices in the implementation of international standards of quality and patient safety.

The conference was held in the presence of Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, and representatives of international organisations, health government agencies, hospitals in the private sector, and over 250 doctors, pharmacists, and technicians.

Speakers in the field of international accreditation, quality, and patient safety from internationally accredited hospitals in the middle East took part in the event.

The working papers included important topics that proved their effective impact on improving quality and patient safety, such as best practices in leadership conducive to healthcare quality and patient safety; best practices in strengthening and supporting the partnership of patients and their families in developing health systems, policies, and improvement initiatives.

The working papers also included successful experiences presented by the speakers through their personal experience in implementing initiatives that have a direct impact on improving performance and enhancing patient safety.

Dr. Youssef Al Serkal stated the conference comes as part of the EHS's commitment to embracing standards of institutional and medical governance and innovation, which embodies the directives of the wise leadership, in making the UAE a leading global model in the proactive confrontation of the future.

He pointed out that the conference comes at a time when the EHS has achieved 100 percent when it comes to the hospitals that have obtained JCI international accreditation, enhancing the UAE’s leadership in the world in terms of health facilities that have applied the best quality practices.

Dr. Zakaria Al-Attal, Director of Quality Management, EHS, said that the conference has addressed the challenges and application of health quality during the pandemic, psychological support for health care providers, and best practices when it comes to leading the digital transformation in the field of health care and its impact on quality and patient safety.