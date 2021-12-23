UrduPoint.com

EHS Organises 7th Regional Conference On Best Practices In Quality And Patient Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:00 PM

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient safety

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) The Emirates Health Services (EHS) organised the Seventh Regional Conference on Best Practices in the implementation of international standards of quality and patient safety.

The conference was held in the presence of Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director-General, EHS, and representatives of international organisations, health government agencies, hospitals in the private sector, and over 250 doctors, pharmacists, and technicians.

Speakers in the field of international accreditation, quality, and patient safety from internationally accredited hospitals in the middle East took part in the event.

The working papers included important topics that proved their effective impact on improving quality and patient safety, such as best practices in leadership conducive to healthcare quality and patient safety; best practices in strengthening and supporting the partnership of patients and their families in developing health systems, policies, and improvement initiatives.

The working papers also included successful experiences presented by the speakers through their personal experience in implementing initiatives that have a direct impact on improving performance and enhancing patient safety.

Dr. Youssef Al Serkal stated the conference comes as part of the EHS's commitment to embracing standards of institutional and medical governance and innovation, which embodies the directives of the wise leadership, in making the UAE a leading global model in the proactive confrontation of the future.

He pointed out that the conference comes at a time when the EHS has achieved 100 percent when it comes to the hospitals that have obtained JCI international accreditation, enhancing the UAE’s leadership in the world in terms of health facilities that have applied the best quality practices.

Dr. Zakaria Al-Attal, Director of Quality Management, EHS, said that the conference has addressed the challenges and application of health quality during the pandemic, psychological support for health care providers, and best practices when it comes to leading the digital transformation in the field of health care and its impact on quality and patient safety.

Related Topics

World UAE Middle East Event From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

34 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.