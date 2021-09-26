UrduPoint.com

EHS Urges Public To Avail Health Card Issuance And Renewal Service

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:30 PM

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) As part of its programmes to raise community awareness about the comprehensive services package it provides according to the best accredited practices, the Emirates Health Services (EHS) urged community members to tap into the services of issuing, renewing, amending and transferring health cards.

To facilitate and expedite procedures, the EHS provides this service in 23 healthcare facilities in 6 emirates, in addition to electronic channels.

UAE citizens and residents and GCC citizens can avail themselves of the service, which can also be accessed via the website or printing centres.

This is based on the regulating decisions that linked the provision of health services with the health card. The service enables users to receive medical services at any of EHS’s health facilities.

People of determination can apply for a Health Card along with the required documents at the health registration outlets in the medical districts, including a recent medical report, a valid passport, and ID. The application will be forwarded to the medical committee for approval.

This service enables people of determination to obtain free medical services. This comes as part of the EHS's commitment to integrating people of determination into society and providing them with easy and accessible healthcare services commensurate with their circumstances.

The issuance of a health card is linked to a valid ID that can replace the health card.

Its validity for Emiratis and GCC citizens is four years.

For residents, the health card validity is one year renewable within a month before its expiry, for those who have a valid passport and residence permit. In both cases, the issuance of a health card is linked to the current residence address.

The EHS stressed its commitment to facilitating the provision of health services in general and for people of determination in particular, in order to ensure that customers have easy access to government services with high efficiency and transparency.

It noted that services are available to customers through electronic and smart channels, especially for people of determination based on the directives of the UAE government to empower this category and prioritise them in government services and procedures.

The health card application can be submitted through healthcare centres according to the appropriate category (citizen, GCC, expatriate, and people of determination).

The aim of this service is to save visitor’s time and effort to make health registration transactions and alleviate the pressure on health registration departments in medical districts. This comes as part of the EHS's efforts to provide world-class health and administrative services in accordance with the highest international practices.

Related Topics

UAE Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

22 seconds ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

15 minutes ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

30 minutes ago
 Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits ..

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago
 Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emira ..

Five years and over 400 million kilogrammes: Emirates SkyCargo’s momentous pha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.