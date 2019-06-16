EIA acquires 10.22% stake in 'du'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) DUBAI, 16th June, 2019 (WAM) - Emirates Investment Authority, EIA, has increased its stake in Dubai-based firm Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du.

The UAE sovereign wealth fund acquired 463.263 million shares from Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC and General Investments FZE in a special deal. This latest move represents nearly 10.22 percent of du's issued share capital.