EIA Launches Strategy Aimed At Achieving UAE’s Development Goals

Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), the authority announced the launch of a new strategy aimed at achieving the UAE’s development goals, in line with the "Principles of the 50".

In his speech on this occasion, Sheikh Mansour said the launch of the new strategy is part of the authority's efforts to realise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers and continue their approach, in light of the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also noted that, as it celebrates its Golden Jubilee, the UAE is committed to the foundations established by the Founding Fathers, and will continue its process of development and support its efforts to shape a prosperous future.

The EIA plays a key role in strengthening the country's prominent economic stature and pioneering process of development. Since its launch in 2007, the authority has created a Federal investment establishment that handles assets allocated by the federal government.

Through its new strategy, the EIA aims to increase future levels of investment, thus contributing to driving the country's development.

