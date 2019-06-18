UrduPoint.com
EIAC, Kuwait Public Authority For Industry Sign MoU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

EIAC, Kuwait Public Authority for Industry sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The Emirates International Accreditation Centre, EIAC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Kuwait Public Authority for Industry, on international cooperation for accreditation activities.

The MoU will support strategic partnerships and cooperation in applicable accreditation practices and procedures that will support different aspects of the trade.

The MoU was signed by Amina Ahmed Mohammed, Executive Director, EIAC of the Government of Dubai in the UAE, and Abdul Karim Taqi Abdul Karim, Director-General of the Public Authority for Industry of the Government of Kuwait in the presence of Dawoud Al Hajri, Chairman of the board of Directors of EIAC and Director-General of Dubai Municipality and a number of officials from both sides.

"This MoU comes as part of the regional and international development plans of EIAC through international partnerships. These partnerships will bring international acceptance for the testing and conformity certificates, which is a passport for the movement of commodities. These are among the priorities of the continuous development of EIAC companies and sister concerns in the Gulf region in order to enrich the conformity assessment work through the exchange of experiences between the two parties and to make the most of the international recognitions obtained by EIAC from international certifying organisations for more than 10 years," Al Hajri pointed out.

"The methods of trade exchange growth have developed in recent years, the most important of these was the adoption of international standards and practices aimed at providing trade-related solutions, and in this MoU we have focused on supporting cooperation in this field with the brotherly state of Kuwait," he added.

The scope of the MoU is to strengthen and establish cooperation in the following areas: testing laboratories, calibration laboratories, medical laboratories, inspection bodies, product certification bodies, individual certification bodies, suppliers of efficiency testing materials, suppliers of benchmarking materials, and the management systems certification bodies, including quality management systems, environmental management systems, food safety management systems and other related fields, to achieve the common objectives of the Accreditation Affairs Section to obtain experience to achieve its goal and international recognition from the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation, and the International Accreditation Forum, as well as the exchange of experiences.

