UrduPoint.com

EIB Backs US$150 Million Middle East Venture Capital Initiative And Create 8,000 Tech Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:15 AM

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 tech jobs

LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its new dedicated development finance arm EIB Global, will provide US$27 million participation in the US$150 million middle East Venture Fund IV (MEVF IV).
The new venture capital fund launched by Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) will increase targeted equity investment in high-growth e-commerce, health and education technology companies across the Middle East and Pakistan.
“We welcome EIB Global’s US$27 million anchor investment in the US$150 million MEVF IV that will ensure that growth companies across the Middle East can grow, harness new business opportunities and create thousands of skilled jobs.” said Walid Hanna, Founder and co-CEO of MEVP.
For his part, Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice President of EIB said, “The European Investment Bank recognises the unique role of venture capital and works with leading venture capital partners to unlock high-impact targeted investment that boosts economic growth and ensures that entrepreneurs benefit from growth and innovation best practice.
He added, “EIB Global is pleased to be the first anchor investor in the MEVF IV.

New equity investment backed by the fund will enable local companies to grow, build on new opportunities for digital commerce, education and healthcare services highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic”
Venture capital investment backed by the new fund will enable local companies across the Middle East and Pakistan to harness digital business opportunities unlocked by the pandemic and is expected to support creation of more than 8,000 jobs.
Ambassador Christian Berger, Head of the European Union Delegation to Egypt, stated, “The European Union is committed to private sector development in Egypt and across the region. This new cooperation between EIB Global and MEVP will increase the role of technology driven business in the years ahead.”
Local innovation companies will benefit 12 years of successful technical and sector investment and hands-on guidance shared by MEVP and the new initiative will scale up long-term investment in early and growth stage companies across the region.

Over the last 12 years, Middle East Venture Partners has successfully backed more than 60 technology start-up companies across the Middle East.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Egypt European Union Bank Middle East Commerce Christian From Best Allied Rental Modarba Million Jobs

Recent Stories

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

29 seconds ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

2 hours ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

2 hours ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.