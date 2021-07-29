EIBFS and Tanfeeth host Open Day to attract Emirati talent

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) In line with the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy, Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), a regional leader in banking and finance education and training, and Tanfeeth, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, have organised an Open Day for Emirati job seekers in the banking and finance sector.

Drawing the participation of several candidates of UAE nationals, the event highlighted diverse job roles available in UAE banks and financial institutions in a wide variety of functions, such as operations, finance, transformation, customer service and collections. During the Open Day, 40 interviews were conducted, and several candidates were identified for existing vacancies as well as potential future openings.

Speaking about the Open Day, Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, said, "We are committed to contributing to realising the UAE government’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy through upskilling the national workforce in the banking sector.

As part of our efforts, we are pleased to host the Open Day with Tanfeeth. This platform enables us to identify promising UAE national candidates and connect them with the right job opportunities."

For her part, Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Tanfeeth, said, "As a group, we work extensively on plans to support Emiratisation across the banking industry. We have adopted a three-pronged strategy in our approach to Emirati talent – Attract, Develop and Retain. At Tanfeeth, we create individual development plans for skilled UAE nationals, and aim to significantly increase the number of Emiratis that are on track for critical roles in banking operations. We also offer our UAE national employees extended opportunities for job rotation and cross-training to enhance their skills and build new contacts."