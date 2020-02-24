EIBFS signs collaboration agreement with Dubai Business Women Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, EIBFS, a regional leader in banking and finance education and training, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Dubai Business Women Council, DBWC, to cooperate and ensure the implementation of training and vocational programmes related to developing skills of businesswomen.

The signing ceremony, held at the EIBFS campus in Dubai, was attended by Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, and Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, President of DBWC.

The agreement entails the exchange of various activities related to developing skills of businesswomen and enabling them to conduct their business efficiently in the national economy.

The partnership is also aimed at providing appropriate opportunities for EIBFS to interact with the members of DBWC and facilitating training programmes, and summits, as well as being involved in the monthly training sessions and activities organised by the Council.

In her comments, Dr Al Gurg indicated that the agreement is a major step towards empowering women and maximising their benefits from the various training programs for both parties and stressed that upgrading the skills of women and entrepreneurs, and developing their expertise is one of the key priorities of the council.

Dr Al Gurg said, "We are pleased to cooperate with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies – which is one of the distinguished educational institutions at the regional level. Synergy of efforts is what we need to support women in the business environment and facilitate their role in the nation-building process and economic development. We certainly look forward to achieving a strong partnership that devises specialized programs and training courses that benefit the working woman, serve her career paths, and is consistent with our goals and mission at DBWC. "

In his comments, Jamal Al Jassmi said, "The cooperation agreement comes within the strategic plan of the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies and its relentless pursuit to extend bridges of communication with national authorities and institutions for community service."

He added that the EIBFS always welcomed cooperation with all state institutions and entities.