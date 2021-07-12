UrduPoint.com
Eid Al Adha Holiday For Dubai Government Entities From 19th To 22nd July

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities from 19th to 22nd July

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced that the Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai Government entities will begin on Monday, 19th July, and will end on Thursday, 22nd July, with work set to resume on Sunday, 25th July.

The department also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

