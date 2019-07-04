UrduPoint.com
Eid Al-Adha Holiday For Federal Government Announced

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:30 PM

Eid al-Adha holiday for federal government announced

Eid al-Adha holiday for ministries and federal bodies will begin on 9th until 12th Dhu al-Hijjah 1440 H, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) Eid al-Adha holiday for ministries and federal bodies will begin on 9th until 12th Dhu al-Hijjah 1440 H, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Thursday.

The Authority greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.

The Federal Authority of Human Resources also congratulated the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries.

