UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Al Adha Holiday For Federal Government Begins On 19th July

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins on 19th July

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) The Eid Al Adha holiday for federal ministries and entities will begin on Monday, 19th July (Day of Arafat), and will end on Thursday, 22nd July, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Sunday.

In a circular, the authority said that work for all federal ministries and entities will resume on Sunday, 25th July.

The authority also greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid July Sunday All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

11 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

11 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

11 hours ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.