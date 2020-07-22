UrduPoint.com
Eid Al Adha Holiday For Federal Government Begins Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:15 PM

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins Thursday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Eid Al Adha holiday for ministries and federal bodies will begin on Thursday, 30th July (Day of Arafat), and will end on Sunday, 2nd August, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Wednesday.

In a circular, the authority added that work for all ministries and departments will resume on Monday, 3rd August.

The authority also greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

