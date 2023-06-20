Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has announced that financial markets will close from 27th June until 30th June on the occasion of Eid Al Adha holiday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the authority said that work will resume on Monday, 3rd July.

In accordance with public interest requirements, the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange has the authority to determine the start and end of the holiday period.

The authority said that the announcement follows the Circular No. 05 of 2023 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources concerning Eid Al-Adha holidays, and the consultation with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.