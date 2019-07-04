Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) Eid al-Adha holiday for all private sector employees will begin on 9th until 12th Dhu al-Hijjah 1440 H, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The announcement was made in a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

On the occasion, Al Hamli greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation also congratulated the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.