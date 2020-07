(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that from 9th to 12th Dhu al-Hijjah 1441, corresponding to 30th July until 2nd August, will be paid holidays for all employees working in the private sector, on the occasion of Arafat day and Eid al-Adha.