UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Al Adha Timings For Health Centres Announced

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Eid Al Adha timings for health centres announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has released the working hours for it’s Primary health care and preventive medicine centres during the Eid Al Adha holiday, from August 10th-14th, in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

In a press statement today, MoHAP said that services in preventive medicine centres will be available on Tuesday, August 13th, from 9 am-2 pm, including in the medical examination centres for residency at Ibn Battuta Mall, Salah al-Din, Riffa, and Dahan.

In total, medical services will be available in 27 health clinics, six preventive medicine, and three medical examination centres for residency across the six emirates.

The issuance of birth and death certificates services will also be available during the holiday.

Amongst the health clinics that will be operational include the Hor Al Anz Health Centre in Dubai, Al Wasit and Al Dhaid Health Centres in Sharjah, Al Hamidiya Health Centre in Ajman, Al Salamah Health Centre in Umm Al Qaiwain, Al Hamra Clinic in RAK, and Qadfa Health Centre in Fujairah.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, said that the clinics are ready to deal with the influx of patients they may receive this time of the year, and are fully equipped with medical and nursing staff to meet the need of all residents.

Related Topics

Dubai Ajman Sharjah May August All From

Recent Stories

China boosts pilot regional financial reform

7 minutes ago

Saudi Coalition Calls for Restraint by All Parties ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus in January-June Decreases 5 ..

8 minutes ago

Serena wins first match since Wimbledon final, Osa ..

9 minutes ago

China's foreign trade up 4.2 pct in first seven mo ..

9 minutes ago

Taliban Leader Calls on Washington to Steadfastly ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.