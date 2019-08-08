Eid Al Adha timings for health centres announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has released the working hours for it’s Primary health care and preventive medicine centres during the Eid Al Adha holiday, from August 10th-14th, in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

In a press statement today, MoHAP said that services in preventive medicine centres will be available on Tuesday, August 13th, from 9 am-2 pm, including in the medical examination centres for residency at Ibn Battuta Mall, Salah al-Din, Riffa, and Dahan.

In total, medical services will be available in 27 health clinics, six preventive medicine, and three medical examination centres for residency across the six emirates.

The issuance of birth and death certificates services will also be available during the holiday.

Amongst the health clinics that will be operational include the Hor Al Anz Health Centre in Dubai, Al Wasit and Al Dhaid Health Centres in Sharjah, Al Hamidiya Health Centre in Ajman, Al Salamah Health Centre in Umm Al Qaiwain, Al Hamra Clinic in RAK, and Qadfa Health Centre in Fujairah.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, said that the clinics are ready to deal with the influx of patients they may receive this time of the year, and are fully equipped with medical and nursing staff to meet the need of all residents.