Eid Al Adha To Begin On August 11: Saudi Supreme Court

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Eid Al Adha to begin on August 11: Saudi Supreme Court

Friday, August 2, is the first day of the month of Zul-Hijja 1440 Hijri and accordingly the blessed Eid Al Adha falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019, the Saudi Supreme Court announced o Thursday evening

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) - Friday, August 2, is the first day of the month of Zul-Hijja 1440 Hijri and accordingly the blessed Eid Al Adha falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019, the Saudi Supreme Court announced o Thursday evening.

In a statement published by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Supreme Court announced that after receiving verified testimonies of seeing Zul-Hijja crescent by regional courts and many witnesses from different parts of the Kingdom, it has confirmed that Friday is the first day of Zul-Hijja.

