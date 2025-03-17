Open Menu

Eid Al-Fitr Holiday Announced For Federal Government

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 03:31 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) today issued a circular announcing that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for the federal government sector will be observed from 1st to 3rd Shawwal 1446 AH, with official work resuming on 4th Shawwal.

In the event that the Holy Month of Ramadan concludes with 30 days, the 30th of Ramadan shall be observed as an additional public holiday, thereby extending the Eid Al-Fitr break.

On this occasion, the Authority extended its congratulations to the UAE government, its people, residents, and the Arab and Islamic nations, wishing them continued prosperity and well-being.

