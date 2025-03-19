Eid Al Fitr Holiday Announced For Private Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 01:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, 30 March 2025 to Tuesday, 1 April 2025, will be a paid holiday for all private sector employees across the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
The Ministry further clarified that if the month of Ramadan concludes in the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, 2 April 2025.
