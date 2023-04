DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today announced that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal entities in the UAE will begin on 29th Ramadan until 3rd Shawwal 1444 H.

On the occasion, the Authority conveyed its congratulations to the UAE government and people and to Arab and Islamic nations around the world.