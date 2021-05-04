UrduPoint.com
Eid Al-Fitr Holiday For Private Sector Starts Ramadan 29 Till Shawwal 3

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:15 PM

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation today announced that the Eid al-Fitr paid holiday for the private sector will be from 29th Ramadan until 3rd Shawwal.

This came in a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in implementation of the UAE cabinet's decision on the official holidays approved for the years 2020/2021.

