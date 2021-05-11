UrduPoint.com
Eid Al-Fitr Thursday In UAE

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Shawwal crescent was not sighted in the UAE on Tuesday and therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13, according to the UAE Moon Sighting Committee.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Committee, extended Eid greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also greeted the people of the UAE and Muslims across the world on the occasion.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the President with continued good health, and well-being for the Arab and Muslim Nations.

