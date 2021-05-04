Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim countries: International Astronomical Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) is predicting that Eid al-Fitr will fall on 13th May in most Muslim countries.

Eng. Mohamed Shawkat, Director of the Centre, stated that the sighting of the crescent moon in most Muslim countries will take place on Tuesday, 11th May, 2021, noting that in countries that began the Holy Month of Ramadan on Wednesday, 14th April, the moon sighting will take place on Wednesday, 12th May, including in several non-Arab African and Muslim countries, where the Eid will fall on Thursday or Friday.

He also pointed out that for countries that will perform the moon sighting on Tuesday, 11th May, the sighting will be impossible on that day in all Islamic countries around the world, because the moon sets before the sun and because of the conjunction or crescent forming after the sunset.

Therefore, these countries will complete Ramadan in 30 days and the Eid will be on Thursday, 13th May, he added.

In countries that will sight the crescent moon on Wednesday, 12th May, it will be possible by using a telescope from the East of the Islamic world, as well as in Arab countries in Asia and Europe while a bare eye sighting will be possible with some difficulties in the majority of African countries, Canada and South America, he further added, affirming that a bare eye sighting will be possible in the US, Central America and northern parts of South America.

Accordingly, Eid al-Fitr will fall on Thursday, 13th May, in most countries and on Friday, 14th May, in other countries.