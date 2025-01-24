EIF celebrates graduation of 1,103 nationals in 'Ethraa' programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), attended the graduation ceremony of the second batch of UAE nationals enrolled in the "Ethraa" programme, aimed at increasing Emiratisation in the financial sector.

The cohort includes 1,103 male and female graduates, as well as 50 participants of the Bachelor of Science in Finance and Banking programme, all of whom completed advanced training and preparation at the EIF.

The ceremony, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, was attended by several dignitaries, senior officials, CEOs of licenced financial institutions, representatives from global financial agencies, academic and educational institutions, and the CFA Institute.

The event highlighted EIF's achievements in 2024, emphasising its role in empowering national talent to support the UAE's vision of building a knowledge-based and sustainable economy.

Over the past year, EIF trained nearly 17,000 UAE nationals as part of its annual training plan. In addition, it offered professional training programmes in banking and strategic leadership, achieving record progress in 14 specialised learning pathways compared to six pathways in 2023.

EIF also spearheaded the implementation of the "Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science" programme in collaboration with the CBUAE and the Scholarships Office at the Presidential Court, aimed at preparing highly specialised national talent. Additionally, 20 students were recognised for achieving top global rankings in the specialised training programmes under the "Ethraa" initiative.

Additional milestones include the employment of over 1,700 UAE nationals, selected through "Ethraa" employment exhibitions, and the establishment of a Talent Acquisition Centre to enhance Emiratisation efforts.

Internationally, EIF hosted 21 specialists from Uzbekistan as part of the Financial Leadership Programme in collaboration with the Government Knowledge Exchange Office, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to disseminating financial knowledge globally and fostering partnerships.

Balama expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in developing national talent to lead the financial sector.

He remarked that the remarkable achievements of the "Ethraa" programme in nurturing national competencies reflect the commitment to investing in Emirati talent, which aligns with efforts to enhance financial stability, advance the financial sector, and reinforce the UAE's global leadership as a financial hub.

Saif Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor of the UAE Central Bank for Banking Operations and Support Services and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EIF, highlighted the UAE's dedication to investing in its Emirati talents and providing high-quality training programmes to enhance their skills and capabilities.

During the ceremony, Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the EIF and Emirates Foundation and the Department of Government Enablement to strengthen cooperation, exchange knowledge and expertise, and accelerate the implementation of Emiratisation programmes in the financial sector.

The event concluded with inspiring stories from graduates of the "Ethraa" program, who have become exemplary figures in taking on vital roles within the country's financial sector.