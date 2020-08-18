Eight illegal fishing boats spotted in UAE’s territorial waters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th August 2020 (WAM) – A patrol of the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, CICIPA, located at 12:00 on Monday a number of fishing boats entering the territorial waters of the UAE Northwestern of Sir Bu Nair Island.

The Coast Guard boats attempted to stop the fishing boats but they did not obey orders.

CICPA reported that three pursuit and support boats were deployed where it was confirmed that eight illegal fishing boats are there.

The Coast Guard boats attempted to stop the fishing boats but they did not obey orders, so rules of engagement were applied.