UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Illegal Fishing Boats Spotted In UAE’s Territorial Waters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

Eight illegal fishing boats spotted in UAE’s territorial waters

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th August 2020 (WAM) – A patrol of the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, CICIPA, located at 12:00 on Monday a number of fishing boats entering the territorial waters of the UAE Northwestern of Sir Bu Nair Island.

The Coast Guard boats attempted to stop the fishing boats but they did not obey orders.

CICPA reported that three pursuit and support boats were deployed where it was confirmed that eight illegal fishing boats are there.

The Coast Guard boats attempted to stop the fishing boats but they did not obey orders, so rules of engagement were applied.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi August 2020

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

2 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

3 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

2 hours ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Quarter-on-Quarter GD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.