Eight Killed, 12 Injured In Train Collision In Egypt
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Eight people were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between a passenger train and a minibus on the Qantara East – Bir El Abd railway line in Egypt’s Ismailia Governorate.
The accident occurred when the minibus attempted to cross the railway at an unauthorised location on the Galbana – Qantara East road.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Health said that 13 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transported to Qantara East Central Hospital. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.
