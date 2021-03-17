UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Killed In Shootings At Three Spas In Metro Atlanta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:45 AM

Eight killed in shootings at three spas in metro Atlanta

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Eight people were killed and one injured in shootings at three massage parlours on Tuesday in the north of the city of Atlanta, Georgia, according to local police.

Two of the shootings were at spas across the street from each other in north-east Atlanta and one about 50 kilometres north in Cherokee County.

A 21-year-old suspect in the Cherokee County shooting, where four people were killed and one injured, was taken into custody about three hours after the events, CNN cited Cherokee County Sheriff's spokesperson Jay Baker as saying.

Video evidence suggests it is extremely likely that the same person was responsible for all three shootings, Atlanta police said in a statement.

They confirmed three women were found dead at one of the spas on Piedmont Road in north-east Atlanta and another woman was dead inside the business across the road.

The four people who died in Atlanta were female and appeared to be Asian, Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Business Road Died Same Atlanta Georgia Women All From Asia

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dia ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 61 lives in Pakistan over last 24 ..

26 minutes ago

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise by highes ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on St. Pa ..

46 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 March 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.