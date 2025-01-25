Open Menu

Eight People Killed In Ordnance Factory Explosion In Western India

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 09:45 AM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) At least eight people died, and seven more were injured in a blast at an ordnance factory in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Friday, according to local media.

The factory is located in Bhandara district of the state, nearly 830 km from India's financial capital of Mumbai.

In a post on X, Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of the State, said a roof in the factory had collapsed after the explosion, and that 13-14 workers were feared to be trapped inside, while five people had been rescued.

