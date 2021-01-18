UrduPoint.com
Eight Violations Of COVID-19 Guidelines Detected In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Field inspections being conducted by Dubai Economy across open markets and commercial centres have revealed 8 violations of the precautionary guidelines against COVID-19.

The violations detected were mostly related to face masks or physical distancing.

Dubai Economy said it will continue its inspections along with its various partners, reminding that any violation or malpractice that may be found by the inspectors or reported by the public will not be tolerated.

Dubai Economy directed traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices they come across through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or via the Consumerrights.ae website.

