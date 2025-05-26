Eighth EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism concludes in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted the 8th EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in Abu Dhabi. The strategic meeting reaffirmed the strong commitment and continued collaboration between the UAE and European Union (EU) in combating financial crimes and strengthening international cooperation.

Senior representatives from both sides explored key areas of cooperation, including judicial coordination, law enforcement collaboration, financial intelligence exchange, and reinforcing UAE-EU partnerships to ensure alignment and mutual effectiveness.

The dialogue featured a comprehensive review of ongoing collaboration between UAE and EU respective authorities, with a focus on global trends, emerging risks, and challenges related to fighting money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Both sides explored potential avenues for expanded joint efforts to safeguard financial systems from illicit activities, and uphold global compliance standards. The UAE continues to reinforce its commitment to combating global financial crimes, which remains at the core of its national strategy, supported by strong leadership and rigorous enforcement measures.

As an outcome of the Dialogue, both sides agreed on the intention to proceed with a clear set of technical and tangible areas of judicial and law enforcement cooperation, which include enhancing exchanges and joint efforts. Both parties expressed mutual interest in committing to the cooperation areas.

The 8th EU-UAE Structural Dialogue was co-chaired by Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates and the Deputy-Director-General for Financial Stability, Financial services, and Capital Markets Union, Ms Alexandra Jour-Schroeder.

During the dialogue, Saeed Al Hajeri reaffirmed the longstanding and robust UAE-EU partnership, emphasizing the importance of advancing strategic collaboration.

Al Hajeri underlined the UAE’s steadfast commitment to deepening cooperation with the EU, stressing the importance of joint efforts to leverage shared expertise, enhance transparency, and build resilience within the global financial system.

Al Hajeri underscored that the 8th EU-UAE Structural Dialogue on AML/CFT marks a key milestone between the UAE and the EU, reflecting a shared commitment to combating money laundering and terrorism financing through enhanced cooperation, strategic initiatives, and a unified vision for financial security. He added: “This partnership aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to contribute practical solutions to global financial challenges, reinforce international collaboration, and ensure the integrity of global financial systems.”

During the dialogue, Alexandra Jour-Schroeder welcomed the exchanges with the UAE authorities on concrete ways to achieve progress in establishing a sustainable cooperation approach in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism. She added that it is key for the EU to strengthen the judicial and law enforcement cooperation with the UAE on AML/CFT matters. The agreement of both sides on tangible areas for further cooperation in this field is a positive sign and the EU looks forward to improving joint cooperation.

UAE participants included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, the Secretariat General of the National AML/CFT Committee, the Financial Intelligence Unit, and the Ministry of Justice. Participating EU representatives included the European Commission Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union (DG FISMA), the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers (DG JUST), the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME), the External Action Service (EEAS), as well as the EU bodies and agencies Eurojust, European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), and Europol.