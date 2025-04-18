'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products on Air Arabia flights

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment "EKTIFA," affiliated with the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, has signed a memorandum of understanding with "Alpha Aviation Services," a subsidiary of the Air Arabia Group. This agreement outlines the collaboration for the distribution of EKTIFA’s products on all Air Arabia flights.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al-Teneiji, CEO of EKTIFA, and Mark Whelan, Director of Alpha Aviation Services, and Dr. Abdulrahman bin Talieh, Executive Affairs Director at Air Arabia, in the presence of representatives and staff from both organizations.

Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al-Teneiji stated: "Under this agreement, EKTIFA will initially supply dairy products from the Maleha Farm on Air Arabia flights. In the next phase, the partnership will expand to include all EKTIFA products."

He added: “Through our partnership with Alpha Aviation Services, part of the Air Arabia Group, and as part of a well-defined strategy, we aim to provide EKTIFA’s organic products and open new sales channels to help develop projects that enhance organic food security and contribute to public health.

"

Al-Tunaiji emphasised that EKTIFA products are in high demand in retail markets, and therefore, the organization seeks partnerships with institutions that have extensive experience in this sector to ensure products are widely available and to promote the culture of safe and healthy food.

He also pointed out that the agreement opens new horizons for the development of the organic food industry, aiming to achieve the highest standards of quality and health through modern technologies, in line with the visionary goals of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to produce safe, healthy, and sustainable food.

Mark Whelan, Director of Alpha Aviation Services, highlighted that the agreement aligns with Sharjah’s vision for sustainable food security and underscores Air Arabia Group’s dedication to promoting local products. He further noted that the partnership marks a strategic move to bolster local industries while enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

He also mentioned that EKTIFA’s organic products will now be available on board Air Arabia flights, with future plans to offer them in airport lounges, restaurants, and other outlets.