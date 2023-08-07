El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘Equestrianism and Sustainable Development’ banner

EL JADIDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The city of El Jadida in the Kingdom of Morocco is set to host the 14th edition of the El Jadida Horse Show (Salon du Cheval d’El Jadida) from 17th until 22nd October 2023, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Furthermore, it was announced that air transport will be provided for horses participating in the “Class A” International Championship for purebred Arabians (ECAHO), with the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS).

The 14th edition of the El Jadida Horse Show will see 25 UAE horses representing 19 owners, as well as a beautiful performance of the art of “Tsholeeb”, a traditional and authentic Emirati melody performed by riders on horseback carrying specific tunes and melodies.

This edition of the El Jadida Horse Show also includes a rich programme under the slogan “Equestrianism and Sustainable Development”, with light being shed on horses and the equestrian world as well as protecting and respecting the environment.

Activities and events taking place during the show confirm the commitment towards promoting authentic and national heritage related to equestrianism and raising awareness of the importance of sustainability. The slogan chosen for this edition focuses on the role of the equestrian sector in the pursuit of sustainable development goals.

As in previous editions, the Grand prize of His Majesty King Mohammed VI will be offered for the Show Jumping category, in addition to other championships for Berber horses, Berber Arabian horses, and purebred Arabians.

The El Jadida Horse Show will also offer opportunities to participate in and attend a series of lectures and discussions presented by experts and researchers who share a passion and love for horses, with these sessions providing the audience with a comprehensive view of the latest innovations in the equestrian world.