El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

SAN SALVADOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake rattled areas off the coast of El Salvador, causing widespread shaking felt across the nation. The quake did not pose any tsunami risk, according to the El Salvador's Environment Ministry.

The depth of the earthquake was approximately 87 kilometers, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which measured the tremor at a slightly lower magnitude of 6.1.

Despite the tremors shaking residences countrywide, authorities have assured there is no immediate threat of a tsunami.