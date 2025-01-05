El Salvador Shaken By 6.1 Magnitude Quake
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 11:15 PM
SAN SALVADOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake rattled areas off the coast of El Salvador, causing widespread shaking felt across the nation. The quake did not pose any tsunami risk, according to the El Salvador's Environment Ministry.
The depth of the earthquake was approximately 87 kilometers, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which measured the tremor at a slightly lower magnitude of 6.1.
Despite the tremors shaking residences countrywide, authorities have assured there is no immediate threat of a tsunami.
Recent Stories
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
More Stories From Middle East
-
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Development Project2 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The Desert’ festival2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiaries 3,004 new homes ..3 hours ago
-
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to capture region’s uniq ..4 hours ago
-
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second consecutive year4 hours ago
-
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation5 hours ago
-
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours5 hours ago
-
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 75 hours ago
-
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria5 hours ago
-
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 20245 hours ago